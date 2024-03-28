Man, 19, pleads guilty to stealing car in Whiteley during early hours
Joris Augustaitis, 19, of no fixed abode, appeared in Southampton Magistrates Court on Monday (March 25) after being arrested and charged.
Fareham Police first reported on Facebook that a car was taken from a driveway in Rattigan Gardens at 5.30am on Sunday (March 24).
The vehicle was discovered by police after being abandoned at the Windhover Roundabout near Bursledon. Officers arrested Augustaitis nearby.
He pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle. Augustaitis has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing at Southampton Crown Court on April 15.