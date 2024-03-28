Man, 19, pleads guilty to stealing car in Whiteley during early hours

A man has admitted to stealing a car in Whiteley.
By Freddie Webb
Published 28th Mar 2024, 07:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Joris Augustaitis, 19, of no fixed abode, appeared in Southampton Magistrates Court on Monday (March 25) after being arrested and charged.

Joris Augustaitis, 19, of no fixed abode, has pleaded guilty to stealing a car in Rattigan Gardens, Whiteley. Picture: Google Street View.Joris Augustaitis, 19, of no fixed abode, has pleaded guilty to stealing a car in Rattigan Gardens, Whiteley. Picture: Google Street View.
Joris Augustaitis, 19, of no fixed abode, has pleaded guilty to stealing a car in Rattigan Gardens, Whiteley. Picture: Google Street View.

Fareham Police first reported on Facebook that a car was taken from a driveway in Rattigan Gardens at 5.30am on Sunday (March 24).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The vehicle was discovered by police after being abandoned at the Windhover Roundabout near Bursledon. Officers arrested Augustaitis nearby.

He pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle. Augustaitis has been remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing at Southampton Crown Court on April 15.

Related topics:WhiteleyPolice