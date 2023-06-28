Police were called to the area near Privett Road on June 18. A police spokesman said an 18-year-old man was cut – allegedly with a knife – punched and kicked.

The spokesman added that officers received reports of the brawl at 9.50pm.

Gosport Police thanked the public for their help following the fight in an alleyway near Privett Road. Pictured is a Hampshire Isle of Wight Constabulary file photo. Picture: Gosport Police.

Officers detained a 16-year-old boy as part of their investigation. ‘An 18-year-old man was punched and kicked and sustained a small cut to his eyebrow, allegedly caused with a knife, and a 16-year-old boy sustained a small cut to his finger,’ the spokesman said.

‘As part of enquiries, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been bailed with conditions until 18 September while enquiries continue.’