Man punched, kicked and cut with a knife in vicious Gosport alleyway fight - boy arrested
Police were called to the area near Privett Road on June 18. A police spokesman said an 18-year-old man was cut – allegedly with a knife – punched and kicked.
The spokesman added that officers received reports of the brawl at 9.50pm.
Officers detained a 16-year-old boy as part of their investigation. ‘An 18-year-old man was punched and kicked and sustained a small cut to his eyebrow, allegedly caused with a knife, and a 16-year-old boy sustained a small cut to his finger,’ the spokesman said.
‘As part of enquiries, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been bailed with conditions until 18 September while enquiries continue.’
Gosport Police thanked the public on Facebook after residents helping the victim and responding to the situation. ‘We always say it, but we simply couldn't do our job without all of you,’ they said.