News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’

Man punched, kicked and cut with a knife in vicious Gosport alleyway fight - boy arrested

Police have arrested a boy following a vicious fight in a Gosport alleyway.
By Freddie Webb
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read

Police were called to the area near Privett Road on June 18. A police spokesman said an 18-year-old man was cut – allegedly with a knife – punched and kicked.

The spokesman added that officers received reports of the brawl at 9.50pm.

NOW READ: Playpark devastated after being 'deliberately' set on fire

Gosport Police thanked the public for their help following the fight in an alleyway near Privett Road. Pictured is a Hampshire Isle of Wight Constabulary file photo. Picture: Gosport Police.Gosport Police thanked the public for their help following the fight in an alleyway near Privett Road. Pictured is a Hampshire Isle of Wight Constabulary file photo. Picture: Gosport Police.
Gosport Police thanked the public for their help following the fight in an alleyway near Privett Road. Pictured is a Hampshire Isle of Wight Constabulary file photo. Picture: Gosport Police.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers detained a 16-year-old boy as part of their investigation. ‘An 18-year-old man was punched and kicked and sustained a small cut to his eyebrow, allegedly caused with a knife, and a 16-year-old boy sustained a small cut to his finger,’ the spokesman said.

‘As part of enquiries, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent. He has been bailed with conditions until 18 September while enquiries continue.’

Gosport Police thanked the public on Facebook after residents helping the victim and responding to the situation. ‘We always say it, but we simply couldn't do our job without all of you,’ they said.