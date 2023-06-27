News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival

Beloved Waterlooville playpark devastated after being 'deliberately' set on fire by teenagers

Smoke filled the sky after a playpark was ‘deliberately’ set ablaze in Waterlooville.
By Freddie Webb
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:36 BST- 2 min read

Police are investigating what happened after a fire was started at Newlands Walk Park in Darnel Road. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said crews from Cosham and Havant rushed to extinguish the blaze at 3.35pm on Sunday afternoon.

She added that callers could see ‘black smoke coming from the children’s play area’. ‘The fire, involving play equipment and surrounding grasslands, was extinguished using two hose reel jets, knapsacks, and beaters,’ she said.

NOW READ: 'Aggressive' man seen 'behaving erratically' and causing 'distress' to the public arrested

Newlands Walk Park in Darnel Road, Waterlooville, was set on fire on Sunday (June 25). Picture: Waterlooville Police.Newlands Walk Park in Darnel Road, Waterlooville, was set on fire on Sunday (June 25). Picture: Waterlooville Police.
Newlands Walk Park in Darnel Road, Waterlooville, was set on fire on Sunday (June 25). Picture: Waterlooville Police.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Police were informed as it is believed the fire had been started deliberately.’ Crews issued the stop message and left the scene at 4.58pm.

Waterlooville Police reported on Facebook that officers were deployed to the play are after receiving reports of ‘youths setting a fire at Newlands Walk Park in Waterlooville which has caused significant damage to the park’. The force added: ‘Thankfully nobody was hurt during this and our friends from Hampshire and IOW Fire and Rescue Service managed to get the fire extinguished before it spread any further across the dry grass area.

SEE ALSO: Police called to school after reports of teen carrying firearm

‘Officers are currently investigating this matter and will be speaking to those identified as being involved.’ A police spokesman confirmed the youths were teenagers.

The fire said the blaze started 'deliberately'. Picture: Waterlooville Police.The fire said the blaze started 'deliberately'. Picture: Waterlooville Police.
The fire said the blaze started 'deliberately'. Picture: Waterlooville Police.

Waterlooville police have offered safety tips to residents due to the ‘extremely hot’ weather making the land dry. This includes never intentionally starting a fire, talking to young people about the dangers of starting fires, and ringing 999 when you see a blaze starting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information about the fire is advised to call 101, quoting 44230253334.