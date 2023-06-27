Police are investigating what happened after a fire was started at Newlands Walk Park in Darnel Road. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said crews from Cosham and Havant rushed to extinguish the blaze at 3.35pm on Sunday afternoon.

She added that callers could see ‘black smoke coming from the children’s play area’. ‘The fire, involving play equipment and surrounding grasslands, was extinguished using two hose reel jets, knapsacks, and beaters,’ she said.

Newlands Walk Park in Darnel Road, Waterlooville, was set on fire on Sunday (June 25). Picture: Waterlooville Police.

‘Police were informed as it is believed the fire had been started deliberately.’ Crews issued the stop message and left the scene at 4.58pm.

Waterlooville Police reported on Facebook that officers were deployed to the play are after receiving reports of ‘youths setting a fire at Newlands Walk Park in Waterlooville which has caused significant damage to the park’. The force added: ‘Thankfully nobody was hurt during this and our friends from Hampshire and IOW Fire and Rescue Service managed to get the fire extinguished before it spread any further across the dry grass area.

‘Officers are currently investigating this matter and will be speaking to those identified as being involved.’ A police spokesman confirmed the youths were teenagers.

The fire said the blaze started 'deliberately'. Picture: Waterlooville Police.

Waterlooville police have offered safety tips to residents due to the ‘extremely hot’ weather making the land dry. This includes never intentionally starting a fire, talking to young people about the dangers of starting fires, and ringing 999 when you see a blaze starting.

