Man raped during late night attack in Southampton

Patrols have been stepped up in the Somerset Avenue area

The incident happened in Somerset Avenue on Saturday night.

The victim, who is in his 50s, was walking along the street when sometime between 9.30pm and 10.15pm when he was approached by two men he did not know.

One of the men then raped him in an overgrown area nearby.

The victim is being supported by specialist officers and an investigation is underway.

Police have released the follow description of one of the men:

- White

- Aged 20-30-years-old

- Between 6ft 1and 6ft 2 inches tall

- Skinny build

- Dressed all in black with a hooded top, black mask/snood and a black rucksack

- Spoke with a local accent

Police do not have a physical description of the second man at this time, however he’s been described as having a local accent.

A statement on Hampshire Constabulary’s website reads: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Exford Avenue or Somerset Avenue between 9.30pm and 10pm on Saturday, 22 May.

‘Did you see anything suspicious? Did you see anyone matching the descriptions above?

‘Officers are carrying out increased patrols in the area. If you have any concerns please don’t hesitate to speak to one of them.

‘Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44210198838.’

