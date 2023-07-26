News you can trust since 1877
Man remains in custody following death of woman in Crofton Cemetery

A man remains in custody while police continue to investigate the death of a woman in a cemetery.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 13:58 BST

A 71-year-old woman died after being seriously assaulted in Crofton Cemetery on July 24.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident at approximately 3:47pm and medical professionals tended to her but she died shortly after.

A 66-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and he has been in custody since whilst the police continue to investigate what happened.