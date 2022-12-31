Man remanded in prison after being charged with assaulting man on bus
A man charged with assaulting a man on a bus has been remanded in prison until he appears at court in the new year.
By Steve Deeks
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Jason Kennedy, 34, has been charged with assault by beating after a man in his 40s was allegedly assaulted on a bus near Alexandra Road in Farnborough on Monday December 19. Kennedy appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court and has been remanded into custody.
Kennedy, of Lynchford Road, Farnborough, is due to appear at Winchester Crown Court on Friday January 20.