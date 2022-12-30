Portsmouth FC DJ 'over the moon' after stolen Range Rover returned and calls on public for help to catch callous thieves 'causing terror'
A POPULAR DJ is delighted after his stolen Range Rover was found – but he is still picking up the pieces after the theft.
Liam Howes woke up on Tuesday morning to find his Range Rover Evoque had been stolen. His partner, Sophie, also had her car ‘ransacked’. Christmas presents for his five-year-old son Lawson were swiped along with DJ equipment and other valuables.
The white SUV was stolen in Beckless Avenue, Clanfield – with local residents rallying round the family since. Mr Howes said his mum found the vehicle dumped in a car park in Leigh Park yesterday.
The Fratton Park DJ and founder of Mini Ravers told The News: ‘I was shocked and couldn’t believe it. I never expected to find it. She had been out searching for a couple of days after it went missing. She was elated when she found it, crying her eyes out.
‘I’m over the moon but also furious that someone had taken it and it was damaged. I have mixed emotions.’
Mr Howes said he can continue to work as the majority of his DJ equipment was left untouched but a lot is still missing.
‘They went through my car and took a lot of valuables,’ the 30-year-old added. ‘They ransacked it and my partner’s car. They got away with quite a bit.’
The DJ said his car is with the police for forensic evidence gathering.
A fundraising page was created for the family, with Mr Howes donating some of the proceeds to Rowans Hospice and Child Autism UK.
He said he was staggered by the ‘amazing’ and ‘tight-knit’ Portsmouth community spirit he received.
‘Everyone looks out for each other, and it was an amazing feeling that so many people were helping me and being generous to my little boy who has missed out on certain things because of what happened,’ he said.
Mr Howes is encouraging anyone with information to send come forward in a bid to catch the callous thieves. He said: ‘Whoever is doing it is causing terror everywhere. It’s happening every single day.
‘I hope they’ll get caught, convicted and punished. They have caused a lot of misery, not just to me but to my family.’
A police spokeswoman said enquiries are ongoing and information can submitted via 101, quoting 44220518464.