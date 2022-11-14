A man in his 20s was riding his mobility scooter along a main footpath near the centre of Southampton Common before stopping to let a cyclist past on Wednesday October 12 at around 5.45pm. But despite the gesture, the cyclist then allegedly threatened to knock the man off his scooter before the victim started filming him on his phone.

SEE ALSO: Dad dies in crash

The man then allegedly tried to take the phone from the victim and pushed him in the process. At this point a member of the public intervened and the man left the scene.

Police appeal. Pic Hants police

‘We believe the man in this image could have information that could assist our investigation and ask him to contact us,’ a police statement said.

‘If you know this man, or are the bystander who stopped to intervene, we would also like to hear from you.