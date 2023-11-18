Man robbed outside The Strand Bar in Buckland in early hours as police hunt two males
The victim, a 21-year-old man, was passing The Strand Bar on Clarendon Road when the robbery took place. Two men approached him at 4.15am on November 4 and stole his wallet.
The victim believed one of the thieves was carrying a knife. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “They allowed him to remove his ID before taking the wallet and heading down Clarendon Road towards the seafront. He was not hurt.”
Police added that an attempt was made to use one of the bank cards that was stolen at the Shell petrol station near Lidl in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton, at roughly 5am. Police have released two pictures in a bid to track down the criminals.
“We would like to hear from anyone who can help us identify the two men pictured in the CCTV images, as we would like to speak to them as part of our investigation,” the force said.
"We appreciate they are not the clearest images, but perhaps you saw these men in the area? Where did they go? Did you capture their movements on CCTV?
"We are also keen to talk to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Shell garage around 5am that morning who may have seen anything suspicious.” Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44230450847.
Reports can also be submitted online on the police website. Anonymous information can be given to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.