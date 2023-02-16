A man in his 40s was approached by a stranger in a field in Drayton Lane, Drayton on December 7. The unknown male robbed the victim of his Rolex watch and cash between 9pm and 9.20pm

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘The man asked the victim for a cigarette before producing a knife and taking around £100 in cash and a Rolex watch. He then ran away in the direction of East Cosham Road or London Road.

A man was robbed of his Rolex watch and £100 cash by a stranger in a field in Drayton. Police have released an e-fit image of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/Google Street View.

‘The victim was not injured during the incident.’ Police have released an e-fit image of a man seen in the area at the time which they wanted to speak to.

He is described as white, aged in his late 30s to early 40s, roughly 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build. The individual has an English accent and a short and scruffy dark brown beard.

He was wearing a plain dark blue or black beanie hat which was turned up at the bottom – covering his hair – and a dark hooded jacket coat. Police said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who recognises this description or the image in the e-fit.

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they wish to speak to. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

‘We would also like to hear from anyone in the East Cosham Road, London Road or Drayton Lane areas who has witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area or has CCTV footage of the area on the date and time mentioned above.

