Man robs Rolex watch and cash from victim while holding knife in Portsmouth field as police release e-fit
Police are hunting a man who brandished a knife and robbed someone of their expensive watch.
A man in his 40s was approached by a stranger in a field in Drayton Lane, Drayton on December 7. The unknown male robbed the victim of his Rolex watch and cash between 9pm and 9.20pm
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘The man asked the victim for a cigarette before producing a knife and taking around £100 in cash and a Rolex watch. He then ran away in the direction of East Cosham Road or London Road.
‘The victim was not injured during the incident.’ Police have released an e-fit image of a man seen in the area at the time which they wanted to speak to.
He is described as white, aged in his late 30s to early 40s, roughly 5ft 11ins tall and of slim build. The individual has an English accent and a short and scruffy dark brown beard.
He was wearing a plain dark blue or black beanie hat which was turned up at the bottom – covering his hair – and a dark hooded jacket coat. Police said: ‘We would like to hear from anyone who recognises this description or the image in the e-fit.
‘We would also like to hear from anyone in the East Cosham Road, London Road or Drayton Lane areas who has witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area or has CCTV footage of the area on the date and time mentioned above.
‘Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 44220495664.’ People can also submit a report on the police website.