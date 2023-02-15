Police celebrate one of Portsmouth's most notorious shoplifters being jailed

READ NOW: Speedboat firm at centre of death received three complaints from injured passengers

Rawson, of Estella Road, Buckland, committed 18 thefts from stores including primarily from Co-op, Savers and H&M resulting in him being jailed for 20 months.

Jailed: Luke Rawson. Pic Hants police

Police constable Mike Ashcroft of Portsmouth Police’s City Centre Unit said: ‘Rawson was one of the most prolific shoplifters in the city centre and we have worked hard and investigated thoroughly to bring all of these cases before the courts.

‘We hope that this sentence demonstrates to businesses across Portsmouth how seriously we take shoplifting. Business owners and shop staff should not have to come to work and face harassment and criminal behaviour. We know that this type of offending also has an impact on shoppers and local residents who visit these stores. We hope that this sends a clear message to any shoplifters out there: continue to steal and you will also end up in court.

‘The city centre team, alongside our colleagues from Neighbourhood Policing, High Harm, Response and Patrol and Criminal Investigations Department, will continue to work hard to make Portsmouth a safer and more pleasant place for residents, visitors and businesses.‘Please continue to report instances of shoplifting to us, and other crimes like antisocial behaviour, as they help us build a stronger case against prolific offenders.’

Rawson was also convicted of 18 thefts, two counts of fly-tipping, possessing a blade, drug driving, driving with no insurance and licence, assaulting an officer, criminal damage, resisting arrest, using a vehicle with insufficient tyre tread, and using a vehicle with tyre cord exposed. The driving offences related to an incident when he was caught driving with a defective light before police pulled him over. Rawson was found to have a knife and lashed out at officers and spat in their van.