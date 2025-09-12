Man sought by police after male attacked in Chichester Sainsbury's store
The victim was attacked in a Sainsbury’s store in Chichester on Monday evening. Sussex Police have issued an appeal for further information.
The force said: “Police are trying to identify this man following an assault in Sainsbury’s in Chichester.
A man was assaulted in the store in Westhampnett Road between 8.20pm and 8.30pm on Monday (September 8).
“Anyone who can identity the man captured on CCTV, or who witnessed what happened or has any information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1100 of 09/09.”