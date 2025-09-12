Man sought by police after male attacked in Chichester Sainsbury's store

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2025, 18:34 BST
Police are trying to find a man after a male was attacked in a shop.

The victim was attacked in a Sainsbury’s store in Chichester on Monday evening. Sussex Police have issued an appeal for further information.

The male, pictured on the right, is being sought by police following an assault.placeholder image
The male, pictured on the right, is being sought by police following an assault. | Sussex Police

The force said: “Police are trying to identify this man following an assault in Sainsbury’s in Chichester.

A man was assaulted in the store in Westhampnett Road between 8.20pm and 8.30pm on Monday (September 8).

“Anyone who can identity the man captured on CCTV, or who witnessed what happened or has any information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1100 of 09/09.”

