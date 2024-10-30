Man seen with gun in residential street as police make arrest

Police have detained a man seen with a gun in a residential street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police tape | Getty

A 41-year-old man was arrested over causing fear of violence following the incident around 4pm in Franconia Drive, Southampton, on Tuesday. The weapon turned out to be an imitation firearm.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.49pm on Tuesday 29 October to an initial report that a man had been seen with a firearm in Franconia Drive, Nursling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to the nature of the report, armed officers attended the scene. On arrival, officers spoke to a man and he was later arrested.

“No viable firearm was found, and there was no wider risk to the public during this incident. The 41-year-old man from the Romsey area was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and causing wasteful employment of police. He is currently in police custody.”