Man seen with gun in residential street as police make arrest
A 41-year-old man was arrested over causing fear of violence following the incident around 4pm in Franconia Drive, Southampton, on Tuesday. The weapon turned out to be an imitation firearm.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.49pm on Tuesday 29 October to an initial report that a man had been seen with a firearm in Franconia Drive, Nursling.
“Due to the nature of the report, armed officers attended the scene. On arrival, officers spoke to a man and he was later arrested.
“No viable firearm was found, and there was no wider risk to the public during this incident. The 41-year-old man from the Romsey area was arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and causing wasteful employment of police. He is currently in police custody.”