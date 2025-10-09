A man has been sent back to jail after throwing a bag of excrement at prison officers which splattered all over them.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMP Winchester.

Kirk Marchbank, who was serving time at HMP Winchester, lashed out in the exercise yard when he refused to return to his cell at around 12pm on 26 January 2024.

Marchbank, previously of Glanville Road in Brixton, took umbrage as two prison officers attempted to engage with him - when he launched a bag of excrement at them. The bag hit the wall behind them and exploded, causing faeces to splatter all over their backs.

Marchbank, who had only been released from prison in 2024, was found guilty of assaulting the officers after a trial at Salisbury Crown Court. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.