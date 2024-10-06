Man seriously injured when struck by hit and run car near hospital
Police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle hit the pedestrian between 4.30am and 5.30am on Saturday 5 October as he walked on Dale Road towards Southampton General Hospital.
The dark coloured vehicle did not stop as the man in his 60s was left with serious facial injuries and attended hospital for treatment.
It is believed the vehicle may have been an electric Toyota or similar, but police do not have a full description. “Officers have conducted a number of enquiries and are now turning to the public for any information that may help,” a force statement said.
“Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have doorbell or dashcam footage that may help? Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with reference 44240432301, or submit information via our website.”