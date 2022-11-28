Mitchell Folland, 25, of Farm Road, Horton Heath in Eastleigh, was found guilty of three counts of personation at local / parliamentary election. Portsmouth Crown Court heard how clerks at a polling station on Hoddinott Road in Eastleigh asked for Folland to provide his name and address – to which he had spelt M.I.T.C.H.E.L.L – and given an address in order to receive ballot papers on Friday May 6 last year.

The clerks then asked him if his name was CARROLL to which he agreed. He accepted the voting papers for Eastleigh Borough Council, Hampshire County Council and the Police and Crime Commissioner elections, and went into a voting booth to spoil them, before posting them into the ballot box.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The court also heard how Folland recorded the whole event on his mobile phone, whilst the device was in his pocket, and proceeded to upload it onto social media after the event. He was given a community order to complete 50 hours unpaid work.