The 36-year-old was found unconscious in the drivers seat in Selsey High Street. Paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance service (SECAmb) were alerted by a member of the public at 12.10 on March 12.

Sussex police had received a report of Wardens’ drunk driving 30 minutes before. Wardens, of Cromwell Road, Caterham, was so inebriated he had to be hospitalised after refusing to co-operate with a breath test and drugs wipe.

Harry Wardens, 36, of Cromwell Road, Caterham, was found asleep behind the wheel of a car in Selsey High Street. He was so drunk he had to be taken to hospital. Picture: Google Street View.

He refused to comply with an evidential bloods procedure while at the medical facility and abused staff, police officers and members of the public who were using the busy A&E department. Wardens was then transported to the police station and charged with two counts of failing to provide a sample, failing to provide a specimen and using threatening and abusive words which are likely to cause alarm or distress.

He pleaded guilty to all charges at Brighton Magistrates Court the following day. Wardens has been slapped with a 36 month driving ban and fined £85.

Police Constable Tom Van Der Wee said: ‘I’d like to thank the members of the public and colleagues from SECAmb who reported this incident to us. I would encourage anyone who suspects someone is in charge of a vehicle, driving or about to drive whilst under the influence of drink and/or drugs to call us on 999.’