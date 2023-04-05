News you can trust since 1877
WATCH: Police batter down Waterlooville door during raid as cash, machete and suspected drugs found

Thousands of pounds worth of suspected drugs were seized as police made early morning arrests in Waterlooville after battering down a door during a raid.

By Steve Deeks
Published 5th Apr 2023, 19:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 19:03 BST

Three people were arrested by cops who took the fight to suspected criminals on Wednesday morning by seizing large quantities of suspected Class A and B drugs in a warrant.

Officers attended a residential property on Carey Lane shortly before 7am following intelligence gathered from the community and via proactive patrols which led police to believe that drug-related activity was taking place.

READ NOW: Watch police raids in Portsmouth

Police raid in Waterlooville . Pic Hants policePolice raid in Waterlooville . Pic Hants police
Police raid in Waterlooville . Pic Hants police
The suspected drugs are currently being counted and tested, however they are believed to carry a street value worth thousands of pounds and more than £4,000 in cash was found. Several mobile phones and a machete were also seized.

A 29-year-old man from Waterlooville, a 25-year-old man from Portsmouth and a 27-year-old woman from Waterlooville have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property. They all remain in police custody at the current time.

It forms part of ongoing police efforts to tackle drug-related harm and supply across Waterlooville, following information submitted by residents in the recent community survey.

‘We want to reassure you that we are listening and acting on your concerns. We encourage you to please keep reporting information to us about drugs supply and suspicious behaviour in your neighbourhood. You won’t always see an immediate police deployment, but the information you provide will be looked into and will form part of our wider intelligence picture,’ a police spokeswoman said.

Report via 101 or at: www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/

