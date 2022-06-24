Man stabbed during early evening assault on Portsmouth street

A man in his 20s was stabbed in the arm on Queen Street, Portsea, yesterday evening – Thursday June 23.

Police were called at 6.28pm and located the victim with injuries to his right arm.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening at the current time.

A 32-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at the current time.

A police spokesperson said: ‘As part of our investigation we would like to hear from anyone who was on Queen Street around the time mentioned and saw anything suspicious.

‘Perhaps you saw what happened, the moments leading up to it or the aftermath? Maybe you were driving through the area and have dash cam footage that may assist our enquiries? Or maybe you live nearby and have CCTV or Ring doorbell footage?

‘We would like to reassure members of the public that we believe all parties involved in this incident to be known to each other and do not believe there to be any wider risk to the community at the current time.’

Officers will be in the area today conducting enquiries and we encourage people to come and speak to them if they have any concerns.

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting reference 44220250488.