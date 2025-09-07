Man suffers facial injuries after being attacked in Morrisons car park this morning

A man has been attacked in Morrisons car park this morning, prompting a police investigation.

It was reported that a man in his 50s was approached and attacked by a man at approximately 7.15am in the Walpole Road car park, in Gosport.

Policeplaceholder image
Police

The victim sustained injuries to his face and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The police are looking to speak to a man who has been as white, tall, between 18 and 24, with a shaven head. He was wearing a navy-blue t-shirt, black shorts and blue sandals with socks.

As a result of the incident, police officers have been carrying out enquiries and are asking witnesses to come forward with information. If you have any information, contact the police on 101 quoting 44250404973, or report on the website. Click here for more.

