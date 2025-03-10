Man suffers slash wounds to chest and shoulder following assault in Gosport
A man has sustained slash wounds across his shoulder and chest following an assault in Gosport.
The police received a call just after 8.20pm yesterday evening (Sunday, March 9) that members of the public had witnessed a man being threatened and injured by another man in Military Road.
Police officers and South Central Ambulance Service attended the scene and located a 48 year-old man. He was treated for two small slash wounds to his shoulder and chest following the incident.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened and how the man was injured. No arrests have been made at this time.