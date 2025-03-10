Man suffers slash wounds to chest and shoulder following assault in Gosport

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 12:45 BST
A man has sustained slash wounds across his shoulder and chest following an assault in Gosport.

The police received a call just after 8.20pm yesterday evening (Sunday, March 9) that members of the public had witnessed a man being threatened and injured by another man in Military Road.

Most Popular
Police placeholder image
Police

Police officers and South Central Ambulance Service attended the scene and located a 48 year-old man. He was treated for two small slash wounds to his shoulder and chest following the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened and how the man was injured. No arrests have been made at this time.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:PoliceHampshireGosport
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice