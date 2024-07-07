A man has sustained broken ribs and a punctured lung following an assault at a pub in Clanfield.

The police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Clanfield shortly before midnight yesterday evening (Saturday, July 6). The police were called at 11:54pm to a report that two men had become aggressive towards people at the Rising Sun pub, before assaulting a man in his 50s. The man sustained broken ribs and a punctured lung as a result of the incident, he has been taken to hospital for treatment. Officers attended the scene and have now arrested a 52-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, both from Waterlooville, on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent. A 39-year-old woman from Waterlooville has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with this incident. All three remain in police custody at the current time. Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the Rising Sun pub yesterday evening and witnessed the assault or any of the events leading up to it. Perhaps you were driving past the pub between 11:30pm and midnight and captured dash cam footage from outside, or maybe you have mobile phone footage that may assist our enquiries? Anyone with any information, no matter how small it may seem, is asked to call the police on 101 quoting the reference 44240286505. Alternatively, go online and submit information. Click here for more information about how to report a crime.