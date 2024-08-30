Officers investigating an assault, which involved a glass bottle being thrown at a man, have now released an image.

Officers investigating the assault of a man in Southampton city centre earlier this month would like to speak to him in connection with their enquiries. At approximately 1am on Saturday, August 3, a man in his 30s was assaulted at the junction of Castle Way and West Street. The victim had a glass bottle thrown at him, causing cuts to his arm. Investigating officers now have this image of a man seen in the area at the time, who they believe may have information to assist their enquiries. He is described as a white man, aged between 30 and 40, 6ft tall and of a larger build. He has long brown hair, a long brown beard and a large tattoo on the back of his left leg.