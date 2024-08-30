Man sustains cuts after glass bottle thrown at him in Southampton assault, appeal launched
Officers investigating the assault of a man in Southampton city centre earlier this month would like to speak to him in connection with their enquiries. At approximately 1am on Saturday, August 3, a man in his 30s was assaulted at the junction of Castle Way and West Street. The victim had a glass bottle thrown at him, causing cuts to his arm. Investigating officers now have this image of a man seen in the area at the time, who they believe may have information to assist their enquiries. He is described as a white man, aged between 30 and 40, 6ft tall and of a larger build. He has long brown hair, a long brown beard and a large tattoo on the back of his left leg.
The police have said that they ‘appreciate that this image is not of the best quality, however it is the best we have available at the current time.’