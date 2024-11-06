Man sustains stab wound to kneck following serious assault.

It was reported to the police shortly after 5am on November 3 that a man in his 20s had been located in Portswood Road with a suspected stab wound to his neck.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged but an appeal has since been launched.

Officers investigating this incident believe that there were a number of people walking and driving through the Portswood Road area in the early hours of Sunday morning who may have seen or encountered the victim.

Police

If you were in the area between 4am and 5am and saw or spoke to a man with a serious injury to his neck, the police would like to hear from you.

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident, involving people known to each other.