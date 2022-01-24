A spokeswoman for Scas said: ‘We sent to the scene two ambulance crews, paramedic officer and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. They were assessing and treating two patients at the scene. Following treatment at the scene by our crews one patient was taken by land ambulance to Queen Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries.’The closure was between Airport Service Road to the north and Tangier Road to the south, and it is thought the collision happened near the Burrfields Road junction.