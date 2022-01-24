Man taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after being hit by a car on Portsmouth's Eastern Road

A MAN hit by a car on a major road in Portsmouth last night remains in hospital with ‘serious injuries’, it has been confirmed today.

By Tom Cotterill
Monday, 24th January 2022, 12:29 pm

The collision took place on the Eastern Road, which was shut both ways for several hours last night.

Police reported that a car had hit a pedestrian in the carriageway.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene. including ambulance crews, the air ambulance and police.

Eastern Road in Portsmouth closed at 7pm on Sunday, January 23, 2022 after a pedestrian was hit by a car Picture: Tom Cotterill

Two people were initially treated, South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) said, with one person – a man – being transported to Queen Alexandra hospital with ‘serious injuries’.

A spokeswoman for Scas said: ‘We sent to the scene two ambulance crews, paramedic officer and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. They were assessing and treating two patients at the scene. Following treatment at the scene by our crews one patient was taken by land ambulance to Queen Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries.’The closure was between Airport Service Road to the north and Tangier Road to the south, and it is thought the collision happened near the Burrfields Road junction.

At the time, police asked drivers to avoid the area while emergency services are working.

Eastern Road in Portsmouth closed at 7pm on Sunday, January 23, 2022 after a pedestrian was hit by a car Picture: Tom Cotterill

The News has approached Hampshire Constabulary for an update to the incident.

More details to follow.

