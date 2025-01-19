Man threatened at knifepoint and punched during Fareham robbery on Boxing Day
The incident took place between 1am and 2am on Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26, 2024) in Harper Way, Fareham, near the taxi rank and bus station area.
A man in his 20s was threatened and punched by a man he did not know, who was described as carrying a knife. The victim’s jacket and bag were stolen.
As part of enquiries the police are keen to establish the identity of the man pictured, who has been described as white, 6ft tall, aged between 25 and 35.
He is described as average build, with dark brown short hair and silver teeth on his top teeth (next to main front teeth) and some silver on his bottom teeth.
He was wearing black trainers, dark blue jeans, black gorilla T-shirt, and blue puffer-style coat.
If you have any information about the incident, contact the police on 101, quoting 44240559936.