It comes after a man was driving along Gore Road, New Milton, on Monday 14 August at around 9am when he became involved in a verbal altercation with another driver – a man driving a blue Mercedes-Benz.

It is alleged that the driver of the Mercedes-Benz threatened the man with a knife before driving away from the scene.

A police statement said: “Were you in the area at the time? Did you see what happened? Perhaps you have dash-cam footage of the moments leading up to, during or shortly after the incident?

“Anyone with information is asked to report it via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website - www.hampshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-forms/provide-more-information-to-be-added-to-a-crime-report/ - and quoting 44230327653.