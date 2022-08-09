The 30-year-old victim was approached by two men in Sedgley Close on July 27.

One of them allegedly pinned him to his car bonnet while holding the bladed weapon – the other searched his car.

It happened between 4.33pm and 5pm.

The victim received a minor head injury and the two men fled the scene in a mint green BMW 318i.

Hampshire Constabulary said the assailants are aged between 20 and 30.

They have released descriptions of both men linked to the assault.

A statement said: ‘One of the men was wearing a black North Face cap, black t-shirt with small white Nike logo on the front, black shorts and black trainers with white soles. He had dark facial hair.

‘The other man had short dark hair and facial stubble.

‘He was wearing a dark t-shirt with white stripes down the arms and dark shorts also with white stripes down the side.

‘He was also wearing black trainers with white markings.’

Police added that they have released CCTV pictures of two men they wish to speak to, and are appealing to anyone who saw what happened.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who recognises these men and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw an altercation taking place,’ they said.

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44220297773.’