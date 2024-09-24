Man threatened with screwdriver and bitten by man outside Co-op store in Basingstoke
A man has been arrested on suspicion of theft, burglary and attempt to cause grievous bodily harm following an incident in Basingstoke yesterday (September 23). Officers were called at 3:47pm on September 23 to reports of an altercation outside the Co-op store on Wallingford Road.
A man in his 30s reported that his wallet had been stolen and that his bank card was being used at the shop. He visited the store and was threatened with a screwdriver and bitten by a man outside.
Officers attended the scene and searched a man in his 40s where they found multiple bank cards, a bag of suspected Class A drugs and more than £1,400 in cash. All items – including the screwdriver – were seized at the scene.
A 49-year-old man from Salford, Greater Manchester, was arrested on suspicion of attempt to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, theft from a person and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug of Class A and burglary other than dwelling.