A man has been threatened by a screwdriver and bitten by another man outside a Co-op store.

A man in his 30s reported that his wallet had been stolen and that his bank card was being used at the shop. He visited the store and was threatened with a screwdriver and bitten by a man outside.

Police

Officers attended the scene and searched a man in his 40s where they found multiple bank cards, a bag of suspected Class A drugs and more than £1,400 in cash. All items – including the screwdriver – were seized at the scene.

A 49-year-old man from Salford, Greater Manchester, was arrested on suspicion of attempt to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, theft from a person and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a controlled drug of Class A and burglary other than dwelling.