Man throws lone female police officer into busy Gosport road to make escape

Billy Hodgson, 25, was attempting to make-off from a Gosport property after police were called to investigate a burglary around 10.20pm on January 27.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Hodgson, of Wallington Shore Road, Fareham, was confronted by the officer before barging past her as she tried to stop him. “He shoved onto her shoulder and tried to run past before she grabbed him. The defendant turned and then threw her onto the road,” prosecutor Matthew Lawson said.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Judge Richard Shepherd said it was “fortunate” no cars were coming on the 40mph road - otherwise it could have been a “very different case”.

The incident left the victim “screaming for help” before her colleagues came to assist and then hunted down Hodgson who was detained.

The officer said after the attack: “I felt out of breath and was shaking. I was in complete shock. It happened so quickly.”

She also expressed concerns she “could have been killed” if cars were passing. The officer also suffered physical injuries with a hospital visit revealing a broken rib and painful knee which meant she was off work for six weeks. Even when the PC returned to duty she was still in “pain and discomfort”.

After the incident Hodgson said: “I was simply trying to run away. I did not intend to cause (the officer) any pain. I’m sorry for what happened.” He admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Daniel Reilly, defending, said: “(Hodgson) could have handled things better. He is sorry for what occurred.”

Judge Shepherd told Hodgson: “You barged past the officer forcefully and she grabbed hold of you, as was her right, and you threw her into the road to make good your escape. Fortunately no cars were coming, otherwise it could have been a very different case.”

The judge said officers have an “unenviable job” to “keep people safe” before adding: “Police officers deserve the protection of this court.”