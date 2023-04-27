Man touches himself while sitting next to young girls in West Quay shopping centre
A man inappropriately touched himself while sat next to two young girls in a shopping centre.
Police were called by West Quay security staff in Southampton on Sunday, April 23, after it was reported to them that a man had inappropriately touched himself whilst sat next to two young girls.
The incident happened between 2.30pm and 3pm on the second level of the shopping centre.
The man is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall, possibly Middle Eastern, with short dark hair. He was wearing a blue jumper with a beige colour and dark blue jeans at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with reference 44230159015, or submit information via the police’s website, click here for more details.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.