Police hunt wanted Hampshire man for breaching court bail conditions

Police are hunting a wanted man and are urging anyone who sees him to call 999 immediately.

By Freddie Webb
Published 26th Apr 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST

Edwin Matthews, 40, is wanted for breaching his court bail conditions. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary is appealing for information about the Southampton native’s whereabouts.

The force said: ‘Officers have been pursuing lines of enquiry to locate Edwin, but are now seeking support from the public to help us. He is believed to be in Southampton or Romsey.’Matthews is 5ft 10in, of a proportionate build and has short brown hair. ‘If you see him, call 999 immediately,’ police said.

Edwin Matthews, 40, of Southampton, is wanted for breaching bail conditions. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Edwin Matthews, 40, of Southampton, is wanted for breaching bail conditions. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
‘If you have information about his whereabouts, call 101 or report online via our website, or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity, quoting 44230094063.

‘Anyone who may be harbouring Edwin to prevent us finding him could be committing an offence and be arrested.’

Police are urging anyone who sees Edwin Matthews to call 999 immediately. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.
Police are urging anyone who sees Edwin Matthews to call 999 immediately. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.