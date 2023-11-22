A man who stalked a group of terrified teenage girls before hurling abuse at them at a bus stop remains wanted by police.

The sinister male followed four teenage girls to a Portsmouth bus stop before hurling abuse at them - and then continued his onslaught when they got off the bus at approximately 12.30pm on Wednesday October 18.

Two 16-year-old girls and two 17-year-old girls were approached by the unknown menace in Cosham High Street who followed them to a bus stop making abusive comments.

Police want to speak to this man. Pic: Hants police

When they got off the bus outside Queen Alexandra Hospital they saw the aggressive man again and he made more abusive comments towards them. None of the girls were physically hurt.

More than a month on from the bizarre incident police have yet to track the man with “enquiries ongoing”. A police statement previously said: “Officers investigating a public order incident in Portsmouth would like to speak to him in connection with their enquiries. We have been carrying out enquiries and now have this image of a man, seen in the area at the time, who we would like to speak to in connection with this incident.

“Is this you? Do you recognise him or do you have any information which may assist our investigation?