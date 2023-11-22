Police have now released the picture of a knife attacker who nearly killed a man when he sank a blade into the victim’s stomach.

Jamie Benn, 22, of Cunningham Road, Waterlooville, was initially charged with attempted murder and threatening a person with a blade following the incident around 4.30am on May 1 in Mill Road, Waterlooville.

Benn knifed a 33-year-old man which left him with a serious injury to his stomach. Police said the “injuries were initially feared to be life threatening” before the victim recovered and was discharged from Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Jailed: Jamie Benn. Pic: Hants police

As reported on Tuesday, Benn admitted wounding with intent and having an article with a blade and was jailed for six years and eight months for his brutal attack.

Police staff investigator Nikki Ginn of Hampshire Constabulary’s Criminal Investigation Department, who led the investigation, said: “Making the decision to pick up a bladed weapon creates the very real risk that you could kill or seriously injure someone. We hope that anyone thinking of carrying a knife recognises that there are serious consequences both for themselves and others when they make that decision to pick up a weapon.”

Inspector Sarah Nicholson, tactical lead for Knife Crime for Hampshire and Isle of Wight said: “Every day as police officers we see first-hand the devastating effects of these deadly weapons on the lives of individuals, particularly young people and we must always look at what action can be taken to restrict the supply chain and prevent access to knives that are used for violence, intimidation and harm.”

As part of the national knife crime week of action Operation Sceptre, police have installed surrender bins in local districts. These surrender bins are available to the public until Monday December 18 for the disposal of knives and offensive weapons.