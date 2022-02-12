Man who bought knife from Wilko in Fareham and threatened 'to do some damage' is jailed for two years

Ian Hawkins – who has previously served prison time for stabbing someone – was spotted with the knife on a bench outside Wilko in West Street, Fareham.

Police were called, and a passer-by confirmed he had heard the 52-year-old make threats about what he was going to do with it.

Ian Hawkins Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

After his rucksack was searched, a large kitchen knife was found, and he was arrested, despite saying that he had bought the knife to use on fishing trips.

Hawkins was on licence at the time and was charged with possession of a knife in a public place after the incident at 1pm on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

The case went to trial at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court in December. He was convicted, and the case was referred to Portsmouth Crown Court for sentencing.

Hawkins, of Penhale Gardens in Fareham, appeared this month and was jailed for two and a half years.

PC Bird, who investigated the case, said: ‘There is no excuse for carrying a knife in public. Knives cause serious injury and death, and there is no place for them on our streets.

‘Hawkins’ excuse of needing it to go fishing was disputed by magistrates, as Hawkins was on licence at the time, having served a jail term for a stabbing offence.