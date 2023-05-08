Following months of work by the Winchester City Neighbourhood Policing Team, 35-year-old Christopher Taylor, of no fixed address, has been given a final warning after continuously being involved in criminal behaviour in Winchester city centre impacting residents and businesses.

The force has secured 33 convictions against Taylor for as many as 65 offences for offences such as theft, burglary, public order, and criminal damage. On April 13 this year he was sentenced to five months in prison for a burglary and public order offence.

Under the conditions of the CBO, Taylor is banned entering Winchester High Street, Kings Walk, Jewry Street, and the Brooks Centre. This includes entering any retail premises in those areas. He is also banned from abusing or threatening any member of the public or retail worker in any store in Winchester, or outside any store in Winchester. If he does not abide by these rules, he could end up in prison.

PC Michelle Harris, from Winchester police, said: ‘Christopher Taylor has caused misery to the local community and local businesses for far too long. We have worked tirelessly with partner agencies, including Winchester Bid, to ensure that something is done to put a stop to his behaviour.

‘I hope this CBO reassures the local community that while there may not always be the evidence to pursue a criminal conviction through the courts, we will continue to investigate and build a bigger picture to seek an alternative route to tackling criminal and anti-social behaviour. We will be undertaking further work in the community off the back of this result, and continue to encourage anyone who is affected by anti-social behaviour in the area to contact us via our website or by calling 101.’

