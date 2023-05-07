Police are looking for witnesses who saw the ‘serious’ collision in Park Gate, Fareham, which saw the victim hospitalised. Officers were called to the scene at around midday on Saturday, May 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Contsabulary spokesperson said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious road traffic collision in Park Gate.

Police were called at 12.10pm to a report of a collision on Bridge Road, near to the junction with Brook Lane.

‘Police were called at 12.10pm to a report of a collision on Bridge Road, near to the junction with Brook Lane. This involved a white Saab 900 and a 90-year-old female pedestrian from Swanwick.The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

‘Following initial investigations, we are now calling for any witnesses to the incident or either party before the incident to come forward.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad