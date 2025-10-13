A man who crashed a motorbike into a group of “screaming” girls in a park while under the influence of drink and drugs has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Cooper | Hants police

A 13-year-old girl was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after Nathan Cooper hit her while riding an off-road motorcycle through a park last year.

Cooper, 40, of Cooper Road in Rye, East Sussex, had been seen ‘showing off’ and racing his bike around Test Park Sports Ground in Millbrook, Southampton, where a group of six teenage girls were socialising on Sunday 23 June 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witnesses said he was riding his motorbike at speed directly at the group of girls before swerving out of the way at the last second. One of the girls told police Cooper was riding so close that they could ‘feel the wind’ from the motorcycle as it sped past them.

A court heard one of the girls told Cooper to stop, but he then drove straight at them and tried to go through the middle of the group before colliding with two of the girls.

A 14-year-old girl from Southampton suffered minor injuries while a 13-year-old girl from Southampton was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries and her recovery is ongoing.

The incident was partly captured on a phone as the group of girls had it propped against a bag to film a TikTok video of themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCTV also showed Cooper racing the bike around the park at dangerous speeds.

Analysis of Cooper’s breath and blood determined that he was over the drink drive limit, and the specified limit for cannabis, at the time of the collision.

Cooper was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court to four years and three months imprisonment after pleading guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving, drug driving, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Police Staff Investigator Mark Furse, who led the investigation, said: “These girls were terrified by Mr Cooper’s continued attempts to frighten them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They screamed after he got really close to them on one occasion but even then he continued to show off, before finally losing control and injuring two young girls. No sensible person would behave this way and it is a miracle nobody was killed.”

The family of the girl who was seriously injured said: “Our lives were changed completely on the 23rd June 2024 by the actions of the defendant, Mr Cooper. Our daughter was left fighting for her life after being hit by a motorcycle that he was recklessly riding in Test Park that day.

“While we welcome and understand the sentence the court has passed down today, we want to say that no prison sentence can ever truly reflect the devastation and trauma that this has caused to ourselves, and our families.

“We would like this opportunity to say a special thank you to Mark Furse and his amazing team at Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary for all of their support and dedication throughout this whole criminal case journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The road to recovery for our daughter is still ongoing and that wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the following...

“A heartfelt thank you goes to the incredible team at HIOWAA Air Ambulance Team, Pete and Ewen we will never forget you!

“Finally, to Mr Nigel Hall, the amazing paediatric surgeon and all of the team at Southampton General Hospital who saved, cared for, and continue to rehabilitate our beautiful daughter, there are no words to describe our uttermost gratitude and thanks.”