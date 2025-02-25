Man who displayed registration number on dinner plate has car seized and fined

A man who displayed his car registration number on a dinner plate, has been fined and had his vehicle seized.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On February 23, ‘eagle eyed’ police officers, from Fareham, spotted a car driving without a rear number plate. The police pulled him over and when questioned about his number plate, he pointed out that he had displayed his registration on a dinner plate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now if you are going to try and drive your vehicle with no insurance and try to evade police attention, then please don’t draw yourselves to officers eagle eyes by not displaying number plates.

Former Leicestershire Police officer Daniel Jackson has been jailed for pursuing a relationship with a vulnerable woman.

“The driver, when questioned about this stated that he did and pointed out that in the rear windscreen he has written out his vehicle registration number on an actual dinner plate.

“Unfortunately for the driver, this isn’t the correct way to display your vehicle registration and to add salt or pepper to the wound, it was also established that the vehicle did not have any current valid insurance either.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, the driver was reported for no insurance, issued with a fine for incorrectly displaying his VRM and his car was seized.