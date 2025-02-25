Man who displayed registration number on dinner plate has car seized and fined

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 12:57 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 13:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man who displayed his car registration number on a dinner plate, has been fined and had his vehicle seized.

On February 23, ‘eagle eyed’ police officers, from Fareham, spotted a car driving without a rear number plate. The police pulled him over and when questioned about his number plate, he pointed out that he had displayed his registration on a dinner plate.

A Fareham Police Facebook post said: “Justice served on a plate, literally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Now if you are going to try and drive your vehicle with no insurance and try to evade police attention, then please don’t draw yourselves to officers eagle eyes by not displaying number plates.

Former Leicestershire Police officer Daniel Jackson has been jailed for pursuing a relationship with a vulnerable woman.Former Leicestershire Police officer Daniel Jackson has been jailed for pursuing a relationship with a vulnerable woman.
Former Leicestershire Police officer Daniel Jackson has been jailed for pursuing a relationship with a vulnerable woman.

“This evening (February 23) PC DAVIES and PC WATTS from Fareham’s East Neighbourhood Team, spotted a driver who didn’t have any rear number plate displayed.

“The driver, when questioned about this stated that he did and pointed out that in the rear windscreen he has written out his vehicle registration number on an actual dinner plate.

“Unfortunately for the driver, this isn’t the correct way to display your vehicle registration and to add salt or pepper to the wound, it was also established that the vehicle did not have any current valid insurance either.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a result, the driver was reported for no insurance, issued with a fine for incorrectly displaying his VRM and his car was seized.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshireFarehamPolice
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice