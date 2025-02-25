Man who displayed registration number on dinner plate has car seized and fined
On February 23, ‘eagle eyed’ police officers, from Fareham, spotted a car driving without a rear number plate. The police pulled him over and when questioned about his number plate, he pointed out that he had displayed his registration on a dinner plate.
“Now if you are going to try and drive your vehicle with no insurance and try to evade police attention, then please don’t draw yourselves to officers eagle eyes by not displaying number plates.
“This evening (February 23) PC DAVIES and PC WATTS from Fareham’s East Neighbourhood Team, spotted a driver who didn’t have any rear number plate displayed.
“The driver, when questioned about this stated that he did and pointed out that in the rear windscreen he has written out his vehicle registration number on an actual dinner plate.
“Unfortunately for the driver, this isn’t the correct way to display your vehicle registration and to add salt or pepper to the wound, it was also established that the vehicle did not have any current valid insurance either.”
As a result, the driver was reported for no insurance, issued with a fine for incorrectly displaying his VRM and his car was seized.