The driver was stopped in Copnor Road, Copnor. Picture: Hampshire Roads Policing Unit.

The driver, a man in his 60s, had the device pressed against his ear while passing police officers in Copnor Road on Tuesday morning (September 26).

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit reported on Facebook: “This driver was so focused on his call he kept the phone pressed to his ear as he passed the big fluorescent motorcycle.

"Outside the primary school. During the morning school drop off. With kids on either side of the road. 6 points, £200 fine heading his way.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed the man was stopped at roughly 8.50am.