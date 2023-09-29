Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened on Gosport Road resulting in the road being closed while traffic officers dealt with the situation.

Despite the crash being described as “serious”, inspector Matt Moss, the force incident manager, felt compelled to address the public over false social media posts someone had died.

A32/Gosport Road crash in Fareham last night. Pic Google

He wrote on Facebook in the early hours of this morning: “Our roads policing officers are currently dealing with a collision on the Gosport Road in Fareham. As a result of this the road is closed, and diversions are in place. At the moment there is no ETA for it to be reopened, however be reassured we are aware of how busy this route is and will do our best to get it reopened as soon as possible.

“Despite speculation I have already seen on social media, no one has lost their life as a result of this incident, although injuries have been sustained and are serious. If you are one of the people who has posted on a local social media sites suggesting someone has died as a result of this, please consider editing or removing your posts out of respect for the family and friends of those involved in this matter.”