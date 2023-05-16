Man who flashed two women including dog walker in a Paulsgrove park hunted down and arrested
A man who flashed two women – including one walking her dog in a park – has been arrested.
Police officers were informed of an indecent exposure incident on May 11. A female in her 30s was walking her beloved pooch in the park off Collington Crescent, Paulsgrove, when she was approached by the male.
He exposed himself in front of the woman at roughly 9am. Early last month, on April 3, a man flashed a woman in her 50s while he was riding a white mountain bike.
The female was on the footbridge over the train tracks in Racecourse Lane at approximately 7.35pm. Following these incidents, police have made an arrest.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We have now arrested a 43-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of exposure. He remains in police custody at the current time.
‘We would like to remind anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious that they can contact us any time on 101.’ Anyone with more information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230132158.