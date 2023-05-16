Police officers were informed of an indecent exposure incident on May 11. A female in her 30s was walking her beloved pooch in the park off Collington Crescent, Paulsgrove, when she was approached by the male.

He exposed himself in front of the woman at roughly 9am. Early last month, on April 3, a man flashed a woman in her 50s while he was riding a white mountain bike.

One woman walking her dog was flashed by a man on May 11. Picture: Google Street View.

The female was on the footbridge over the train tracks in Racecourse Lane at approximately 7.35pm. Following these incidents, police have made an arrest.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘We have now arrested a 43-year-old man from Portsmouth on suspicion of exposure. He remains in police custody at the current time.

