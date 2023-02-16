Man who punched woman so hard she was put into a coma in Hampshire jailed alongside another male
TWO men have been jailed following several violent assaults with one woman being put into a coma.
Jake Paul George Lucas and Jack Limburn were both sentenced after three people were attacked in the early hours of October 30, 2022. The men, both 27, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Southampton Crown Court on February 3.
Lucas, of Samuel Jarvis Avenue, Fair Oak, also admitted to inflicting grievous bodily harm. Court heard two men and a woman were walking along Eastleigh High Street before they came across Limburn and Lucas at roughly 2.30am.
Lucas knocked out the woman after punching her twice in the face. He also hit another man with such force they were knocked unconscious.
A CCTV operator called police after seeing the two groups come together and Limburn punching one man in the face, causing them to fall to the ground unconscious. The pair left the three victims on the floor.
Paramedics found two victims still on the ground when they arrived. A woman in her early 20s suffered life-threatening injuries.
She was put into an induced coma with a fractured skill and a bleed on the brain. The woman was released from hospital on November 10.
The other victims sustained lacerations and bruising. Both defendants were arrested 10 minutes later on Leigh Road after they were followed through CCTV.
Lucas was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, with Limburn getting a nine month jail term. Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Caroline Price said: ‘The sentence given today demonstrates the gravity of a violent assault.
‘The assault perpetrated by Jake Lucas resulted in devastating injuries to the female victim, and I would like to pay tribute to her determination and courage in her ongoing recovery, to get to this point today. The consequences of such unnecessary violence means that she now has to live with life changing injuries.
‘These assaults, instigated by Limburn, rendered three friends unconscious in matter of seconds and just go to show that one punch can have serious consequences. I would also like to commend the CCTV operator for their skill and professionalism as this shocking incident unfolded.
‘This ensured that we were able to locate and arrest the defendants swiftly. The footage is gut wrenching and incomprehensible.
‘I hope the sentences deliver justice for the three victims, their friends and family, and act as a deterrent to random acts of violent behaviour, and that it will not go unpunished.’