As previously reported by The News, police launched a manhunt to find the predator - thought to be aged 22-24 with blond hair - after a woman in her 40s was raped on Northern Parade, Hilsea, between 1am and 2am on Wednesday August 17.

The brazen attack left women on high alert after the stranger, wearing a grey tracksuit, had lulled his victim into a false sense of security by asking for directions – and then raping the woman after briefly walking with her.

The woman was raped in Northern Parade. Picture: Sarah Standing.

Police called on residents of Northern Parade, Gladys Avenue or Magdalen Road to come forward with information on anything suspicious as they hunt the man responsible.

Nearly two weeks on from the rape, police said they had still yet to arrest anyone as they continue their investigation.

A spokeswoman said: ‘Officers are still investigating and our enquiries are ongoing.’

Women in the area previously told The News they were ‘uneasy’ after being told of the incident which took place in the vicinity of the busy built-up street.

Julie Fitzgerald, 64, who has lived in the road for 11 years, said: ‘To think someone has been attacked like that in your own neighbourhood is horrible. It seems we are getting more of these attacks in the city. We and others nearby also had break-ins not long ago.

‘I leave for work early in the morning…I will be on alert and keep my wits about me.

‘It doesn’t seem to matter what your age. It’s scary. It sounds like it was opportunistic.’

Rachel Lee, 54, said: ‘It’s quite a shock to hear that. It makes me feel uneasy. I’ve never heard of any trouble like that in the seven years we have been here.

‘It makes me concerned about my daughter. You don’t think these sort of people will be in your area.

‘There are so many alleyways and side roads.’

A female pensioner said: ‘You should be able to walk the street and be safe. It’s concerning to have that happening right on your doorstep. It’s a shock to hear that.’

Another woman added: ‘It makes me feel wary, especially with him still not having been caught by police.’

Police said the attacker was of average height and build and had a blonde tuft at the front of his hair.

Detective inspector Richard Gibson said last week: ‘We appreciate that this took place in the early hours of the morning but we believe that there would still have been vehicles driving through the area that may have dash cam footage, or that any properties with CCTV may have captured the man we would like to speak to in connection with this case.

‘Were you in the area in the early hours of Wednesday morning between 1am and 2am?

‘Did you see anything suspicious or anyone matching the description above? Do you have CCTV or Dash Cam footage?

‘Officers will be carrying out increased patrols in the area. If you have any concerns or information, please don’t hesitate to speak to them.’