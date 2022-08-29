News you can trust since 1877
HMS Prince of Wales: Navy Lookout website suggests propeller fault to blame for 'mechanical issues'

A specialist naval website has suggested the reason for HMS Prince of Wales’ ‘mechanical issues’.

By Tom Morton
Monday, 29th August 2022, 10:59 am
Updated Monday, 29th August 2022, 11:13 am

Navy Lookout has reported that the issue was caused by damage to the starboard propeller shaft although the MoD has not confirmed or commented on this.

The website says a photograph of the carrier leaving Portsmouth shows only a wake on the port side suggesting a problem with the other propeller shaft.

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales leaving Portsmouth on Saturday, taken from the Spinnaker tower Picture: @CNPics_

It states that, unless the problem can be resolved at sea enabling the warship to continue its journey to the US, it might need to go into dry dock at Rosyth, Scotland, early ahead of a planned inspection in 2023.

As reported, the ship’s departure from Portsmouth was delayed last week, and she left on Saturday at lunchtime.

It emerged early this morning that she was still off the south coast, having broken down.

