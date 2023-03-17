Man who stole jewellery from elderly man in his 90s and trapped them outside their Hedge End home jailed
A man who stole jewellery from a pensioner has been jailed.
Michael Patrick Cawley is now behind bars after trapping the elderly victim outside of his home. Jurors heard the burglary happened in Catherine Way, Hedge End, between 9pm on January 26, 2022, and 7.45am on January 27.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘The victim, a man in his 90s, returned home to find the door chain had been put on from the inside and he could not get in.’ The force added that jewellery was found to have been stolen when they got into the property
Cawley’s DNA was discovered on the outside of a window at the back of the property, court heard. Cell site analysis of his mobile phone also placed him in Hedge End on the day of the burglary.
The 26-year-old, of Manor Park in Hampton Poyle, Kidlington, was sentenced to 15 months in prison at Southampton Crown Court yesterday. He previously plead guilty on February 3.