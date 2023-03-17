Michael Patrick Cawley is now behind bars after trapping the elderly victim outside of his home. Jurors heard the burglary happened in Catherine Way, Hedge End, between 9pm on January 26, 2022, and 7.45am on January 27.

NOW READ: Somers Town man charged with attacking police officer and supplying Class A drugs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: ‘The victim, a man in his 90s, returned home to find the door chain had been put on from the inside and he could not get in.’ The force added that jewellery was found to have been stolen when they got into the property

Southampton Crown Court. Picture: Google Street View.

Cawley’s DNA was discovered on the outside of a window at the back of the property, court heard. Cell site analysis of his mobile phone also placed him in Hedge End on the day of the burglary.