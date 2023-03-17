News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
1 hour ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
2 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
3 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
4 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
4 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Somers Town man charged with attacking police officer and supplying Class A drugs in Portsmouth

A man has been charged with attacking a police officer and supplying drugs in Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:03 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 12:03 GMT

Mburichen Ozoemezilem will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court today for the offences. The 52-year-old has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs; one count of possessing criminal property and one count of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

NOW READ: Teenage girl grabbed and forced to touch male as police release pictures of man they want to speak to

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ozoemezilem, of Montgomerie Road, Somers Town, was detained by police yesterday morning. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers saw what they thought was drug-related activity in the area.

Mburichen Ozoemezilem will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Mburichen Ozoemezilem will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Mburichen Ozoemezilem will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today. Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Most Popular

The force added: ‘The charges come after officers on proactive patrol in Fratton yesterday morning (Thursday, March 16) saw what they suspected to be drug-related activity. The officer didn’t sustain serious injuries.

‘Ozoemezilem has been remanded into custody and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Friday, March 17).’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To contact police, you can call 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.