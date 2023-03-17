Mburichen Ozoemezilem will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court today for the offences. The 52-year-old has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs; one count of possessing criminal property and one count of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Ozoemezilem, of Montgomerie Road, Somers Town, was detained by police yesterday morning. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said officers saw what they thought was drug-related activity in the area.

Mburichen Ozoemezilem will appear before Portsmouth Magistrates' Court today. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

The force added: ‘The charges come after officers on proactive patrol in Fratton yesterday morning (Thursday, March 16) saw what they suspected to be drug-related activity. The officer didn’t sustain serious injuries.

‘Ozoemezilem has been remanded into custody and will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Friday, March 17).’

