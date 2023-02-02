Shane Truckle, 41, was sentenced in court today after pleading not guilty. The rape happened on February 12, 2017, in Hedge End.

Southampton Crown Court heard a woman in her 30s went back to a friend’s house for drinks after an evening out. She fell asleep on the sofa and woke in horror to find Truckle having sex with her without consent.

Shane Truckle, 41, of New Road in Netley Abbey, has been jailed for six years and nine months after a raping a woman while she was asleep in Hedge End. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

In a victim impact statement read at court, the victim said it’s impacted her mental health and ability to have relationships. ‘I don't like to go out for a meal and if I see people that look like him then I go into a panic,’ she said.

‘Whenever I go out somewhere I feel I am looking for him. I have nightmares, the re-occurring dreams of what happened.’ Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Operation Amberstone team launched an investigation in June 2019 after the woman came forward.

Truckle, of New Road, Netley Abbey, was charged with one count of rape in June 2021 due to the victim’s visually recorded evidence and statements from medical professionals. The predator was found guilty by jury after a trial in December 2022.

He has been sentenced to six years and nine months in jail.

Police have praised Shane Truckle's victim courage and coming forward. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

Detective Sergeant Claire Grant, the officer in case, said: ‘This crime has had a lasting impact on the victim, and her life.

‘It takes great courage for people to come forward and speak to us about incidents of this nature, and that should never be underestimated. I hope this case goes to show that regardless of how long ago a rape happened, we will work tirelessly to target perpetrators and provide specialist support to survivors.

‘We want our communities to know that we stand with them, and will do all in our power to bring the offenders of these horrendous crimes to justice.’ Police are encouraging anyone who has been affected by sexual abuse to report it to the police on 101, or via the online reporting tool.