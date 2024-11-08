A man who tried to rape a woman and then sexually assaulted her on Christmas Eve has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mason Wearn | Hants police

Mason Wearn, 23, of Birch Close, Bordon, was jailed for four years and six months at Portsmouth Crown Court following his succession of sex attacks on the terrified woman on December 24, 2021.

The predator admitted a charge of attempted rape before he was due to go on trial and was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault. The offences happened in Portsmouth.

As well as his incarceration, sex offender Wearn will also have to register with police indefinitely and was handed a five-year restraining order against the woman.