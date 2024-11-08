Man who tried to rape woman and then sexually assaulted her on Christmas Eve is jailed

A man who tried to rape a woman and then sexually assaulted her on Christmas Eve has been jailed.

Mason Wearn, 23, of Birch Close, Bordon, was jailed for four years and six months at Portsmouth Crown Court following his succession of sex attacks on the terrified woman on December 24, 2021.

The predator admitted a charge of attempted rape before he was due to go on trial and was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault. The offences happened in Portsmouth. 

As well as his incarceration, sex offender Wearn will also have to register with police indefinitely and was handed a five-year restraining order against the woman.  

