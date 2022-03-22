Christopher Walker, 37, of Sheffield Road, Fratton, stole items with an unknown value from a man in Guildhall Square on January 1, 2022.

On February 2 he also stole items from another male victim in Upper Arundel Street.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

On the same day Walker resisted arrest from a police officer in Commercial Road.

Magistrates handed him a six month jail term suspended for 18 months.

He will also have to pay a surcharge of £128 and costs of £85.

Sam Welton, 27, of no fixed address, was convicted of criminal damage on November 16 for an incident in Stanhope Road.

The defendant had used scaffolding as a weapon before causing damage to a hostel and smashing the windscreen of a taxi.

On the same day at the location, Welton also assaulted a police officer.

He also failed to appear at court on December 2.

Magistrates imposed a sentence of 12 weeks jail suspended for 12 months.

Welton will also have to complete 20 rehabilitation days.

The defendant was told to cough up £480 in compensation.

Thomas Robertson, 34, of Knox Road, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating on a male victim on September 23, 2020.

Magistrates conditionally discharged him and told him to pay costs of £400 and a surcharge of £22.

Mark Walkley, 41, of Warnford Crescent, Havant, obstructed a police officer in the course of their duty on February 4 in Botley Drive, Havant.

He was also convicted of failing to appear at court on February 11.

Magistrates sentenced him to a jail term of 16 weeks.

Connor Rowsell, 25, of Glassfield Road, Fareham, was caught driving above the 30mph speed limit on the A33 in Southampton on April 16.

He was fined £176 by magistrates and told to pay a surcharge of £34 and costs of £85.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

